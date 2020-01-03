Wall Street tumbles as U.S. air strike heightens Middle East tensions

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell about 1% at the open on Friday as investors moved away from riskier assets after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander, sharply escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed harsh revenge after Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed in the air strike in Baghdad that was authorized by President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 315.47 points, or 1.09%, at the open to 28,553.33. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 31.49 points, or 0.97%, at 3,226.36, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 115.76 points, or 1.27%, to 8,976.43 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.