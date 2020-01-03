US Markets

Wall Street tumbles as U.S. air strike heightens Middle East tensions

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

U.S. stocks fell about 1% at the open on Friday as investors moved away from riskier assets after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander, sharply escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell about 1% at the open on Friday as investors moved away from riskier assets after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander, sharply escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed harsh revenge after Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed in the air strike in Baghdad that was authorized by President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 315.47 points, or 1.09%, at the open to 28,553.33. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 31.49 points, or 0.97%, at 3,226.36, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 115.76 points, or 1.27%, to 8,976.43 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular