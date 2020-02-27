Wall Street tumbles again on virus fears, confirming correction

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes plunged on Thursday in their sixth straight day of declines with the S&P 500 confirming its fastest correction in history as the rapid global spread of coronavirus intensified investor worries about economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1,197.43 points, or 4.44%, to 25,760.16, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 137.99 points, or 4.43%, to 2,978.4 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 414.30 points, or 4.61%, to 8,566.48.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by Chris Reese)

((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; Reuters Messaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net, Twitter: @LKrauskopf))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.