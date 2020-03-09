Wall Street trade halted as S&P hits down limit

US Markets

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Trading on U.S. stock exchanges was halted immediately after opening on Monday, as the S&P 500 fell 7%, triggering an automatic 15 minute cutout put in place after the 2008-9 financial crisis.

