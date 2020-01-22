Wall Street To Start Positive

(RTTNews) - Initial trends from the U.S. Futures index suggest that Wall Street might might open higher.

Asian shares finished broadly up, while European shares are trading in the green zone.

Investor focus is mainly on earnings reports and they are keenly observing the Corona virus attack in China.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 84.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 13.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 64.00 points.

The U.S. major averages closed lower on Tuesday. The Dow slid 152.06 points or 0.5 percent to 29,196.04, the Nasdaq dipped 18.13 points or 0.2 percent to 9,370.81 and the S&P 500 fell 8.83 points or 0.3 percent to 3,320.79.

On the economic front, Chicago Fed National Activity index for December will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.15, while it was up 0.56 in the previous month.

Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, store sales were up 5.0 percent. The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA House Price Index for November will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, up from 0.2 percent in the prior month.

National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales for December will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 5.430 million, up from 5.350 million in the prior month.

In the corporate sector, Johnson & Johnson reported a decline in fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share by 4.6 percent year-on-year to $1.88 compared to $1.97 in the prior year. Sales improved 3.4 percent on an adjusted operational basis. Looking ahead, Johnson & Johnson anticipates continued sales and earnings growth in 2020. Fourth-quarter sales were $20.75 billion, up 1.7 percent from the prior year.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday. Chinese shares reversed early losses to end the session up 8.61 points, or 0.28 percent, at 3,060.75, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.27 percent to close at 28,341.04.

Japanese shares recovered from an early slide to end notably higher. The Nikkei average gained 166.79 points, or 0.70 percent, to 24,031.35, while the broader Topix index closed 0.53 percent higher at 1,744.13.

Australian markets rallied to reach fresh highs. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 66.40 points, or 0.94 percent, to 7,132.70, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 68.50 points, or 0.95 percent, at 7,249.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 2.61 or 0.05 percent. The German DAX is climbing 22.39 points or 0.17 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 16.88 points or 0.22 percent. The Swiss Market Index is progressing 66.95 points or 0.62 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is decreasing 0.018 percent.

