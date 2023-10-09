Wall Street To Start In Negative Territory, Hamas Attack Rattles Markets

(RTTNews) - The ongoing deadly assaults in Israel and Gaza, following the surprise attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas might be the focus on Monday. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are on a negative trend. After the surprise attack by Hamas on Gaza on Saturday, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed control of people around Gaza. However, Israel suspects that a few more militants are active there.

Gallant has reportedly ordered for complete siege of the Gaza Strip and to cut food, fuel, electricity, and water supplies. More than 700 people died and more than 2500 were injured in the assault.

Israel has started strikes over Gaza to take control of the situation. Meanwhile, Hamas continues to fire rockets towards four Israeli cities.

Reports on consumer and producer price inflation are likely to be in the spotlight this week. Major corporates such as Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC) have scheduled their earnings starting from Monday.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 185.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 30.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 130.00 points.

The U.S. major averages remained firmly positive on Friday's closing. The Nasdaq surged 211.51 points or 1.6 percent to 13,431.34, the S&P 500 jumped 50.31 points or 1.2 percent to 4,308.50 and the Dow advanced 288.01 points or 0.9 percent to 33,407.58.

On the economic front, the Investor Movement Index for September will be released at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the Index was up 5.70.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan will speak on the U.S. outlook and monetary policy before the hybrid National Association for Business Economics 65th Annual Meeting, 'Beyond the Business Cycle: Adapting to a New Global Paradigm' at 9.00 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. Stocks were down, when Chinese markets resumed after a long holiday. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.44 percent to 3,096.92.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.18 percent higher at 17,517.40 in typhoon-interrupted trading.

Markets in Japan and South Korea were closed for the holidays.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.23 percent to 6,970.20. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.20 percent higher at 7,157.

