Wall Street To Open Positive As Russia Expresses Willingness To Withdraw Troops

(RTTNews) - As Russia said their troops would return to base, the tension across the Ukrain border is diffusing. Traders are closely watching the geopolitical situation and keeping an eye on oil future prices as inflation rates.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading higher.

As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 405.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 66.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 301.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all closed in negative territory on Monday. the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged down just 0.24 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 13,709.92. The Dow fell 171.89 points or 0.5 percent to 34,566.17 and the S&P 500 dropped 16.97 points or 0.4 percent at 4,401.67.

On the economic front, the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior month.

The Empire State Manufacturing Index for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 10.0, while it was down 0.7 in the prior month.

The Redbook data for the week, a comparable measure of store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store sales were up 13.3 percent. Treasury International Capital data for December will be revealed at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the Net Long Term Securities Transactions were up $137.4 billion.

Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday. Chinese shares rose on the day. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 17.21 points, or 0.50 percent, to 3,446.09. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 200.86 points, or 0.82 percent, to 24,355.71.

Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei average dropped 214.40 points, or 0.79 percent, to 26,865.19. The broader Topix index ended 0.83 percent lower at 1,914.70.

Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 37 points, or 0.51 percent, to 7,206.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 44.80 points, or 0.59 percent, at 7,490.30.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 111.36 points or 1.63 percent. The German DAX is adding 262.70 points or 1.74 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 47.43 points or 0.63 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 127.66 points or 1.06 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.65 percent.

