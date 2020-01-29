Wall Street To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Earnings reports will influence the market sentiments on Wednesday. Apple, Advanced Micro Devices, eBay as well as Starbucks are due to report after the bell.

Boeing recorded a plunge in fourth quarter profit, while General Electric also reported a sluggish profit.

FOMC meeting and the Fed Chair Press Conference are eagerly awaited. Corona virus attack and its impact on China economy is closely monitored by the investors.

Asian shares finished broadly higher, while European shares are trading up.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately positive.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 114.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 10.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 40.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Tuesday firmly in positive territory. The Dow climbed 187.05 points or 0.7 percent to 28,722.85, the Nasdaq surged up 130.37 points or 1.4 percent to 9,269.68 and the S&P 500 jumped 32.61 points or 1 percent to 3,276.24.

On the economic front, Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods report for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $66.9 billion, wider than deficit of $63.2 billion in the prior month. In the prior month, the export percent change was up 0.7 percent.

National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for December will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it was up 1.2 percent in the prior month.

The State Street Investor Confidence Index for January will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. In the previous month, the Confidence Index was 79.7.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude oil inventories wee down 0.4 million barrels, while Gasoline inventories were up 1.7 million barrels.

The Survey of Business Uncertainty is scheduled at 11.00 am ET. In the prior week, the Uncertainty Index was 116.3.

Fed's Federal Open Market Committee meeting announcement will be at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.625 percent. Fed Chair Press Conference is scheduled at 2.30 pm ET.

In the corporate sector, Boeing Co. reported loss of $1.010 billion or $1.79 per share for fourth quarter, while recorded profit of $3.424 billion or $5.93 in the prior year. Revenue for the quarter declined 37 percent to $17.911 billion from $28.34 billion in last year.

General Electric Co. reported a decrease in fourth-quarter net earnings attributable to common shareholders to $538 million or $0.06 per share from $574 million or $0.07 per share in the previous year. Adjusted earnings per share for the fourth-quarter were $0.21 compared to $0.14 in the previous year. Quarterly revenue for the quarter decreased 1.0 percent to $26.24 billion from $26.50 billion in the previous year.

Asian stocks rose mostly higher on Wednesday. Chines exchanges were closed for the day.

Japanese shares closed higher. The Nikkei average gained 163.69 points, or 0.71 percent, to 23,379.40, while the broader Topix index closed 0.45 percent higher at 1,699.95.

Australian markets ended higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 37 points, or 0.53 percent, to 7,031.50, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 37.50 points, or 0.53 percent, at 7,135.90.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 24.45 points or 0.41 percent, the German DAX is gaining 29.18 points or 0.22 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 8.50 points or 0.10 percent and the Swiss Market Index is progressing 76.94 points or 0.72 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.37 percent.

