Wall Street To Open On Negative Tone

(RTTNews) - Reaction to reports on homebuilder confidence, housing starts, and existing home sales might influence the sentiments this week.

The minutes of the latest Fed meeting, due out Wednesday, also might get special attention. Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading lower. Early trend on the U.S. Futures Index points to lower opening on Monday.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 154.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 17.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 62.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Friday's session near their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 360.68 points or 1.1 percent to 34,382.13, the Nasdaq soared 304.99 points or 2.3 percent to 13,429.98 and the S&P 500 surged up 61.35 points or 1.5 percent at 4,173.85.

On the economic front, Empire State Manufacturing Index for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 25.0, while it was up 26.3 in the prior month.

National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for May will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 83, while it was up 83 in the prior month.

The Treasury International Capital for March will be released at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic to speak at a virtual conference on 'Fostering a Resilient Economy and Financial System: The Role of Central Banks,' hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta at 10.00 am ET.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida will speak before the virtual "Fostering a Resilient Economy and Financial System: The Role of Central Banks" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta at 10.05 am ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will give "Preview of Day 2" before virtual "Fostering a Resilient Economy and Financial System: The Role of Central Banks" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta at 12.30 pm ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan to participate in virtual Town Hall "Discussion of Economic Developments and Implications for Monetary Policy" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas at 6.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks turned in a positive performance on Monday.

China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 27.24 points, or 0.78 percent, to 3,517.62 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.59 percent at 28,194.09.

China's industrial output rose 9.8 percent year-on-year in April, matching expectations, while retail sales increased 17.7 percent, falling short of estimates of 24.9 percent.

Japanese shares retreated on the day. The Nikkei average ended down 259.64 points, or 0.92 percent, at 27,824.83 while the broader Topix index closed 0.24 percent lower at 1,878.86.

Australian markets advanced, with gold miners and energy companies leading the surge. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 9.40 points, or 0.13 percent, to 7,023.60. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 16.40 points, or 0.23 percent, at 7,255.80.

European shares are trading down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 29.48 points or 0.46 percent. The German DAX is losing 48.77 points or 0.32 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 46.31 points or 0.66 percent. The Swiss Market Index is losing 28.15 points or 0.26 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.48 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.