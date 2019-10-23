Wall Street To Open On A Negative Note

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening in the red on Wednesday.

Federal Housing Finance Agency data for August is the major economic announcement for the day.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading on a positive note.

Though U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying for a Brexit within a very tight timetable, the uncertainties are continuing. The investors are keenly updating on the Brexit development. Other geopolitical developments also are under their radar. Corporate results of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Snap, Texas Instruments, and Whirlpool are after the close of today's trading.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 129.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 9.00 point and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 19.75 points.

U.S. major stocks were down on Tuesday. The Nasdaq slid 58.69 points or 0.7 percent to 8,104.30. The S&P 500 also pulled back off a one-month closing high, falling 10.73 points or 0.4 percent to 2,995.99, while the Dow dipped 39.54 points or 0.2 percent to 26,788.10.

On the economic front, Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA data for August will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, unchanged from last year. FHFA covers single family housing from the data provided by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and home values might have an impact on the housing and consumer sectors.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories wereup 9.3 million barrels, while Gasoline inventories slashed by 2.6 million barrels. Two year floating rate note or FRN Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. Five year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

There are a few major announcements on Thursday, including Jobless claims. In the corporate sector, Caterpillar Inc.reported third quarter net profit of $1.49 billion from $1.73 billion in the prior year. on a per share basis, earnings were $2.69, down from $2.92 in the previous year. Revenue for the quarter declined to $12.76 billion from $13.510 billion in the year ago quarter.

Boston Scientific Corp. reported a sharp fall in third quarter profit to $126 million from $432 million in the prior year on higher operating expenses. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.09, down from $0.31 in the prior ago.

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 12.76 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,941.62. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 253.85 points 0.95 percent to 26,532.35. Hong Kong's consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in September.

Japanese shares eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average rose 76.48 points, or 0.34 percent, to 22,625.38 while the broader Topix index closed 0.59 percent higher at 1,638.14.

Australian markets recovered from an early selloff to end on a flat note. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 0.90 point to 6,673.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.40 point at 6,778.20.

European shares are trading broadly negative. CAC 40 of France is losing 36.82 points or 0.65 percent. DAX of Germany is losing 7.25 points or 0.06 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 17.68 points or 0.25 percent. Swiss Market Index is losing 2.11 points or 0.02 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.48 percent.

