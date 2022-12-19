Wall Street To Open Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Housing Data, Consumer Confidence, and Durable Goods Orders might be the highlights this week.

On a lean day of economic announcements, investors might be focusing on geopolitical development on Monday.

Early trends on the day suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading mostly lower.

As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 52.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 8.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 36.25 points.

The U.S. major averages remained firmly negative at the close on Friday. The Dow slid 281.76 points or 0.9 percent to 32,920.46, the Nasdaq slumped 105.11 points or 1.0 percent to 10,705.41 and the S&P 500 tumbled 43.39 points or 1.1 percent to 3,852.36.

On the economic front, the Housing Market Index for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 34, while it was 33 in the prior month. The six-month Treasury Bill will be released at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks fell broadly on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled 1.92 percent to 3,107.12. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped half a percent to 19,352.81.

Japanese shares finished lower. The Nikkei average fell 1.05 percent to 27,237.64. The broader Topix index closed 0.76 percent lower at 1,935.41.

Australian markets fell for a third straight session as financials and utilities dragged, offsetting gains in the mining sector. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.21 percent to 7,133.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.21 percent lower at 7,321.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is up 30.37 points or 0.46 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 52.03 points or 0.38 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 38.37 points or 0.52 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 25.87 points or 0.24 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is progressing 0.36 percent.

