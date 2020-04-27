Wall Street To Open Moderately Positive

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately positive as all eyes are on the coronavirus pandemic.

Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading positive.

The U.S. recorded total coronavirus infections of nearly one million, while the death toll increased to nearly 56,000. Spain with around 237,000 infections reported total death of 23,531.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country is at its maximum risk and won't ease restrictions too quickly.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 246.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 29.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 113.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended firmly in positive territory on Friday. The Dow ended up 260.01 points, or 1.11 percent, at 23,775.27, the S&P 500 rose 38.94 points, or 1.39 percent to 1,836.74 and the Nasdaq settled up 139.77 points or 1.65 percent at 8,634.52.

On the economic front, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Federal Manufacturing Survey for April will be issued at 10.30 am ET. The consensus for the general activity index is down 80.0, while it was down 70.0 in the prior month.

Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. Five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks finished positive on Monday. Chinese shares eked out modest gains amid mixed catalysts. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose by 6.97 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,815.49, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 448.81 points, or 1.88 percent, at 24,280.14.

Japanese shares posted strong gains. The Nikkei average jumped 521.22 points, or 2.71 percent, to 19,783.22, its highest closing since April 17. The broader Topix index closed 1.83 percent higher at 1,447.25.

Australia's All Ordinaries gained 87.60 points or 1.65 percent at 53,88.30. European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 87.89 points or 2.00 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 287.32 points or 2.78 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 97.92 points or 1.70 percent. Swiss Market Index is progressing 109.34 points or 1.14 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 2.34 percent.

