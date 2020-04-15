Wall Street To Open Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - The widespread pandemic with a rising death toll across the globe continues to influence the market sentiments. The International Monetary Fund has said that the global economy might contract by about 3 percent in 2020 amid the spread of the coronavirus.

U.S. retail sales and industrial production for March could attract attention on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is also scheduled to release its Beige Book.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading down.

Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 478.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 61.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 126.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all closed firmly positive on Tuesday. The Nasdaq spiked 323.32 points or 4 percent to 8,515.74, while the Dow jumped 558.99 points or 2.4 percent to 23,949.76 and the S&P 500 surged up 84.43 points or 3.1 percent to 2,846.06.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Retail Sales for March will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 7.3 percent, while it was down 0.5 percent in the prior month.

The Empire State Manufacturing Survey report for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline for 35.0, while that declined 21.5 in the prior month. The Industrial Production report for March will be released at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for 4.2 percent, while it was up 0.6 percent in the prior month.

Business Inventories for February will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.4 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent in January. National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for April will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 59.5, while it was up 72 in the prior month.

Federal Open Market Committee will release the Beige Book at 2.00 pm ET. The Treasury International Capital data for February will be issued at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month the Foreign Demand for Long -Term U.S. securities were $20.9 billion. Asian stocks fell broadly on Wednesday. Chinese shares fell. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 16.11 points, or 0.57 percent, at 2,811.17, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.2 percent to 24,145.34.

Japanese shares fell. The Nikkei average dropped 88.72 points, or 0.45 percent, to 19,550.09. The broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 1,434.07.

Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 21.40 points, or 0.39 percent, to 5,466.70 after the IMF warned Australia could be one of the worst-hit economies in the Asia-Pacific, shrinking by 6.7 percent this year. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 19.20 points, or 0.35 percent, at 5,523.30.

European shares are trading down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is falling 106.56 points or 2.36 percent. The German DAX is losing 262.91 points or 2.46 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 141.86 points or 2.45 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining 129.78 points or 1.32 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 2.44 percent.

