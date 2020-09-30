Wall Street To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Wednesday.

Asian shares finished in negative, while European shares are trading down. Concerns over increasing coronavirus infections and the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. election are impacting the investor sentiments.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were sliding 153.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 15.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 66.25 points.

The U.S. major indices were down on Tuesday. The Dow ended down 131.40 points or 0.48 percent at 27,452.66. The S&P 500 slid 16.13 points or 0.28 percent to 3,335.47, while the Nasdaq closed lower by 32.28 points or 0.29 percent at 11,085.25.

On the economic front, the third estimate for second-quarter gross domestic product or GDP is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a contraction of 31.7 percent, while it was down 31.7 percent in the prior quarter.

The Corporate Profits for the second quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. In the prior quarter, the after tax were down 20.8 percent.

Market News International's Chicago PMI for September will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 52.1.

National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for August will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 3.1 percent, while it was up 5.9 percent in the prior month.

State Street Investor Confidence Index for September will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In August, the Index was up 86.1.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status report for the ninth week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 1.6 million barrels, while gasoline inventories were down 4.0 million barrels.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari to speak about "Covid and the Economy" at a Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce event. The event will be live-streamed at 9.30 am ET.

Federal Reserve Board of Governors Member Michelle Bowman will speak about "Community Banks Rise to the Challenge" at the St. Louis Fed Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference, with live streaming at 1.40 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. Chinese shares ended modestly lower despite data showing a pick-up in manufacturing and services activity in the country. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slid 6.31 points, or 0.20 percent, to 3,218.05, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 183.52 points, or 0.79 percent, to 23,459.05.

China's purchasing managers' index for nonmanufacturing businesses rose for a seventh month in September, with the corresponding PMI rising to 55.9 from 55.2 in August. Japanese shares tumbled. The Nikkei average gave up 353.98 points, or 1.50 percent, to finish at 23,185.12, while the broader Topix index closed 2 percent lower at 1,625.49.

Australian markets fell sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 tumbled 136.20 points, or 2.29 percent, to 5,815.90. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 132.20 points, or 2.15 percent, at 6,009.30.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is losing 78.91 points or 0.60 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 8.29 points or 0.14 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is down 3.97 points or 0.03 percent.

