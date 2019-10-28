Wall Street To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Major economic announcements, International Trade Data and earnings report from corporates are the highlights on Monday.

Job reports and third quarter GDP are scheduled for the week.

Investors are focused on U.S.- China trade talks and the progress for a finalization.

Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening higher.

Asian shares climbed higher, while European shares are trading mostly positive.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 94.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 8.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 28.00 points.

The U.S. major averages pulled back off their highs of the session on Friday, but remained firmly positive. The Dow climbed 152.53 points or 0.6 percent to 26,958.06, the Nasdaq advanced 57.32 points or 0.7 percent to 8,243.12 and the S&P 500 rose 12.26 points or 0.4 percent to 3,022.55.

On the economic front, International Trade in Goods for September will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a goods trade gap of $73.5 billion, while the gap was $72.8 billion in the prior month.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month the level was at 0.10.

Retail Inventories for September will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the month over change was 0.0 percent. Wholesale Inventories for September will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The month over change was 0.4 percent.

Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for October is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. The general activity consensus is for 1.2, down from 1.5 in the prior month. In the previous month the production index was at 13.9.

Six month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am.

Asian stocks rose on Monday. Chinese stocks ended on a firmer note. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index jumped 25.12 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,980.05 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.84 percent to 26,891.26.

Japanese shares hit a one-year high. The Nikkei average rose 67.46 points, or 0.30 percent, to 22,867.27, the highest level in a year, while the broader Topix index finished little changed at 1,648.43.

Australian markets ended on a flat note. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index and the broader All Ordinaries index both inched by 1.50 points to close at 6,740.70 and 6,842.50, respectively.

European shares are trading mostly positive. The CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 7.04 points or 0.13 percent. The German DAX is adding 50.24 points or 0.39 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 7.68 points or 0.10 percent. The Swiss Market Index is climbing 26.74 points or 0.26 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.49 percent.

