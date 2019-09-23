Wall Street To Open Broadly Lower

(RTTNews) - Chicago Fed National Activity Index for August, Composite Flash Index are the major highlights on Monday. There are a few Fed speeches too that would grab the attention of investors.

Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Durable Goods Orders and Personal Income and Spending are scheduled for the week.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street would open broadly lower.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading lower.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were down 34.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 0.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 7.25 points.

U.S. stocks finished lower on Friday. The Dow fell 159.72 points or 0.6 percent to 26,935.07, the Nasdaq slid 65.20 points or 0.8 percent to 8,117.67 and the S&P 500 dropped 14.72 points or 0.5 percent to 2,992.07.

On the Economic Front, Chicago Fed National Activity Index for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is at minus 0.06, while it was minus 0.36 in the prior month.

PMI Composite Flash index for September will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 51.2, higher than 50.9 in the previous month.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak at the U.S. Treasury Market Conference in New York at 9.50 am ET.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak on "US Economy and Monetary Policy," in Effingham, Illinois. with audience and media Q&A at 1.00 pm.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak about "Supporting Economic Opportunity in America's Urban and Rural Communities" at the Salem Community Leaders Luncheon event in Salem, Oregon. Remarks to be live-streamed at 2.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. Chinese stocks fell sharply. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 29.37 points, or 0.98 percent, at 2,977.08. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.81 percent to finish at 26,222.40 after yet another weekend of violent protests in the city.

The Japanese market was closed for the Autumnal Equinox holiday.

Australian markets gained ground. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 18.90 points, or 0.28 percent to 6,749.70.

European shares are down. France's CAC 40 is falling 58.17 points or 1.02 percent. Germany's DAX is down 138.40 points or 1.11 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is losing 30.11 points or 0.41 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 50.03 points or 0.50 percent.

Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is losing 1.01 percent.

