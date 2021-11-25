Wall Street to Kick Into High Gear as November Comes to a Close

Investors will be following up Thanksgiving week with a packed schedule, with little time to waste before the end of 2021. Next week is filled to the brim with economic indicators, and marks the beginning of the last month of the year. The earnings calendar appears quite full as well, with reports coming from Ambarella (AMBA), Big Lots (BIG), Box (BOX), CrowdStrike (CRWD), DocuSign (DOCU), Dollar General (DG), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), JinkoSolar (JKS), Kroger (KR), Salesforce.com (CRM), Signet Jewelers (SIG), Snowflake (SNOW), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Zumiez (ZUMZ), and Zscaler (ZS).

The S&P Case-Shiller home price index, the Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI), and the consumer confidence index are due out on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Wednesday, Dec. 1 features the ADP employment report for November, as well as the Markit manufacturing PMI, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing index, and construction spending data. Plus, the Beige Book is scheduled for that day.

Investors will be expecting the usual round of initial and continuing jobless claims on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Friday, Dec. 3 brings a slew of economic indicators, including nonfarm payrolls and updates on the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings. The Markit services PMI, the ISM services index, factory orders, and revised core capital goods orders are on the calendar as well.

