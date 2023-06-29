Wall Street To Bounce Back At Open Ahead Of Jobless Claims, GDP

(RTTNews) - First quarter GDP, the weekly jobless claims report as well as Pending home sales might get special attention on Thursday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher at the opening.

As of 7.56 am ET, the Dow futures were up 96.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 11.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 48.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished broadly down on Wednesday. The Nasdaq closed up 36.08 points or 0.3 percent at 13,591.75. The S&P 500 edged down 1.55 points to 4,376.86 and the Dow dipped 74.08 points or 0.2 percent to 33,852.66.

On the economic front, the first-quarter gross domestic product, or GDP will be announced at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 1.4 percent, while it was up 1.3 percent in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 270K, while it was up 264K in the prior week.

The Corporate profits for the first quarter will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. In the prior quarter, the profits were down 6.0 percent.

The National Association of Realtors' Pending Homes Sales Index for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.6 percent, while it was 0.0 percent in April.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was 95 bcf.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was up $8.362 trillion.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. India, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia markets were closed for Eid holiday. China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.22 percent to 3,182.38. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.24 percent to 18,934.36 as heavyweight technology stocks tumbled.

Japanese shares edged up slightly. The Nikkei average edged up 0.12 percent to 33,234.14 to extend gains for a second day running, while the broader Topix index ended 0.10 percent lower at 2,296.25. A softer yen lifted exporters, with Suzuki Motor and Nissan Motor rallying 3-4 percent.

Australian markets gave up earlier gains to end on a flat note. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 finished marginally lower at 7,194.90, the broader All Ordinaries index ended little changed with a positive bias at 7,389.60. Miners and gold stocks led losses, while banks ended on a positive note.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index gained 0.64 percent to close at 11,808.12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.