US Markets

Wall Street ticks lower as FedEx warns on profit; Fed on tap

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

U.S. stocks edged lower at open on Wednesday, pressured by FedEx's warning on full-year profit, while investors waited for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower at open on Wednesday, pressured by FedEx's warning on full-year profit, while investors waited for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 35.41 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 27,075.39.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.20 points, or 0.14%, at 3,001.50. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 11.39 points, or 0.14%, to 8,174.62 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular