Wall Street ticks lower as FedEx warns on profit; Fed on tap

Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower at open on Wednesday, pressured by FedEx's warning on full-year profit, while investors waited for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 35.41 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 27,075.39.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.20 points, or 0.14%, at 3,001.50. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 11.39 points, or 0.14%, to 8,174.62 at the opening bell.

