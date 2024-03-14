Wall Street Targets To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - The Producer Price Inflation data might be the highlight on Thursday. The Jobless Claims and Retail Sales data also might get the attention of the investors.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly down.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 146.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 16.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 66.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly up on Wednesday. The Dow inched up 37.83 points or 0.1 percent to 39,043.32. The S&P 500 dipped 9.96 points or 0.2 percent to 5,165.31 and the Nasdaq slid 87.87 points or 0.5 percent to 16,177.77.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 215K, while it was up 217K in the prior week. The PPI-Final Demand for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in the prior month.

The Retail sales for February will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.7 percent while it was down 0.8 percent in January.

The Commerce Department's Business Inventories for January is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in December.

The ten-year Treasury Inflation protected securities or TIPS will be revealed at 11.00 am ET.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. The Fed Balance Sheet for the week

Asian stocks finished mixed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.18 percent to 3,038.23.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.71 percent to 16,961.66 ahead of earnings announcements next week.

Japanese shares rebounded after three days of losses. The Nikkei 225 average edged up 0.29 percent to 38,807.38 while the broader Topix index settled 0.49 percent higher at 2,661.59.

Australian markets ended in the red. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 slipped 0.20 percent to 7,713.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.19 percent lower at 7,974.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 8.28 points or 0.10 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 68.24 points or 0.38 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing by 9.49 points or 0.12 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 38.05 points or 0.33 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.41 percent.

