Wall Street Targets To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - As the economic announcements are quiet this week, investors will be keenly watching the geopolitical developments. Consumer Confidence, Pending Home Sales, and Personal Income and Spending might get special attention.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were up 219.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 27.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 50.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished broadly higher on Friday. The Dow climbed 132.28 points or 0.4 percent to 32,237.53, the Nasdaq rose 36.56 points or 0.3 percent to 11,823.96 and the S&P 500 advanced 22.27 points or 0.6 percent to 3,970.99.

On the economic front, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for March will be released at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 11.0, while it was down 13.5 in February.

Two-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson will speak on the Implementation and Transmission of Monetary Policy before H. Parker Hill Lecture event hosted by Washington and Lee University at 5.00 pm ET.

Asian shares ended mixed on Monday. Chinese shares closed lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.44 percent to 3,251.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.75 percent to 19,567.69.

Japanese shares eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average rose 0.33 percent to 27,476.87 while the broader Topix index closed 0.33 percent higher at 1,961.84.

Australian markets finished marginally higher. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.28 percent to settle at 11,612.86.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.