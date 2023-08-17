Wall Street Targets To Open In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. The Jobless Claims and Manufacturing Index might get special attention on Wednesday. Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading in negative territory.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 51.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 10.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 38.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended firmly down in negative territory on Wednesday. The Dow ended with a loss of 180.65 points or 0.52 percent at 34,765.74. The S&P 500 shed 33.53 points or 0.76 percent, as it settled at 4,404.33, while the Nasdaq dropped 156.42 points or 1.15 percent to 13,474.63.

The Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 240K, while it was up 248K in the prior week.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for August will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is a decline of 10.0, while it was down 13.5 in the prior month.

E-Commerce Retails sales for the second quarter will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, retail sales were up 3.0 percent.

The Leading Indicators for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.4 percent, while it was 0.7 percent lower in June.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 29 bcf.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 PM ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.208 trillion.

Asian stocks declined on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended 0.43 percent higher at 3,163.74. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended little changed at 18,326.63.

Japanese shares closed lower. The Nikkei average closed down 0.44 percent at 31,626. The broader Topix index dropped 0.34 percent to 2,253.06.

Australian markets fell notably. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 settled down 0.68 percent at 7,146 while the broader All Ordinaries index shed 0.64 percent to close at 7,364.40.

