Wall Street Targets To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Economic announcements such as Import and Export prices, Retail Sales reports, Industrial Production, and Housing Starts might be keenly awaited by investors this week. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares were mostly up at the closing. European shares are trading mixed.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 37.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 4.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 28.00 points.

The major averages finished lower on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 93.14 points or 0.6 percent to 13,644.85, ending the session at its lowest closing level in well over a month.

The S&P also edged down 4.78 points or 0.1 percent to a one-month closing low of 4,464.05, while the narrower Dow rose 105.25 points or 0.3 percent to 35,281.40. On the economic front, a three-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks fell sharply on Monday. Chinese shares edged lower.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.34 percent to 3,178.43 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 1.58 percent to 18,773.55.

Japanese shares tumbled. The Nikkei average fell 1.27 percent to 32,059.91 and the broader Topix index settled 0.98 percent lower at 2,280.89.

Australian shares hit a four-week low. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.86 percent to 7,277. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.81 percent lower at 7,493.10.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing by 10.35 points or 0.14 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 56.34 points or 0.36 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 29.07 points or 0.39 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 18.78 points or 0.17 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.18 percent.

