Wall Street Targets To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - The Weekly Jobless Claims, Housing Starts Data, and Industrial Production reports as well as the Fed announcement might influence trading on Thursday.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading higher.

As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 228.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 33.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 121.00 points.

The U.S. major averages moved sharply higher on Wednesday following the Fed announcement, largely offsetting the pullback seen in the two previous sessions. After tumbling as much as 1.2 percent in early afternoon trading, the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared 327.94 points or 2.2 percent to 15,565.58. The Dow also jumped 383.25 points or 1.1 percent to 35,927.43, while the S&P 500 surged 75.76 points or 1.6 percent to 4,709.85.

On the economic front, the Commerce, Housing & Urban Development Department's Housing Starts and Permits for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 1.563 million, while it was up 1.520 million last month.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 200K, while it was up 184K in the prior week. The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for December will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 28.8, while it was up 39.0 in November.

Federal Reserve Board of Governors' Industrial Production for November is scheduled at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.7 percent, while it was up 1.6 percent in the previous month.

The Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI's Composite Flash is expected at 9.45 am ET. The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 59 bcf.

The five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS announcement is scheduled at 11.00 am ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.665 trillion.

Asian stocks ended Thursday's session on a mixed note. Chinese markets ended higher, with industrial, financial and energy stocks leading the surge. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 27.39 points, or 0.75 percent, to 3,675.02 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 54.74 points, or 0.23 percent, at 23,475.50.

Japanese stocks rose the most in nearly seven weeks. The Nikkei average climbed 606.60 points, or 2.13 percent, to 29,066.32 while the broader Topix index ended 1.46 percent higher at 2,013.08.

Australian markets ended in the red. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 31.40 points, or 0.43 percent, to 7,295.70, extending losses into a third straight session. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 17.70 points, or 0.23 percent, at 7,618.50.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 112.63 points or 1.61 percent. The German DAX is adding 271.89 points or 1.75 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 73.76 points or 1.02 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 243.20 points or 1.94 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.99 percent.

