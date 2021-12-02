Wall Street Targets To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Investors are looking forward to subdued trading activity on Thursday. The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week is expected today, while a more closely watched monthly jobs report is scheduled on Friday.

The strong worries about the new Omicron variant might be reflected in global trade activities.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading on a negative trend. Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 287.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 24.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 23.25 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Wednesday's session at their worst levels of the day. The Dow tumbled 461.68 points or 1.3 percent at 34,022.04, the Nasdaq plunged 283.64 points or 1.8 percent to 15,254.05 and the S&P 500 slumped 53.96 points or 1.2 percent to 4,513.04.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 245K, while it was up 199k in the prior week. The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the gas stock was down 21 bcf. Three-year and Ten-year Treasury Note auctions will be held at 11.00 am ET.

30-year Treasury Bond announcement will be at 11.00 am ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic to participate in a virtual live interview, Policy for Progress, before the Reuters Next conference at 8.30 am ET.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Randal Quarles will speak on Departing Thoughts before a virtual event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute at 11.00 am ET.

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin to participate in virtual fireside chat, State of the Labor Market, hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics at 11.30 am ET.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly to participate in virtual fireside chat, State of the Labor Market, hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. Chinese shares ended on a flat note. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 130.01 points, or 0.55 percent, to 23,788.93.

Japanese stocks ended notably lower. The Nikkei average dropped 182.25 points, or 0.65 percent, to 27,753.37, while the broader Topix index closed 0.54 percent lower at 1,926.37.

Australian shares hit two-month lows, reflecting jitters over new findings of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 10.70 points, or 0.15 percent, to 7,225.20. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 21.70 points, or 0.29 percent, at 7,536.10.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is sliding 67.21 points or 0.98 percent. The German DAX is losing 196.91 points or 1.27 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 54.10 points or 0.75 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 149.33 points or 1.22 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.46 percent.

