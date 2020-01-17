Wall Street Targets Positive Open

(RTTNews) - JOLTS report and Housing Starts data for December are the major announcements on Friday that would influence investor sentiments.

Asian shares closed higher on the day, while European shares are trading all higher.

Early trends on U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 62.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 6.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 29.50 points.

The U.S. major averages climbed to new record closing highs on Thursday. The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 267.42 points or 0.9 percent to 29,297.64, the Nasdaq spiked 98.44 points or 1.1 percent to 9,357.13 and the S&P 500 surged up 27.52 points or 0.8 percent to 3,316.81.

On the economic front, the Commerce and Housing & Urban Development Department's Housing Starts data for December will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 1.373 million, while it was up 1.365 million in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Job Openings and labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS report for November will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 7.100 million, down from 7.267 million in the previous month.

Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 984 and U.S Rig Count was 781.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles will make a public speech today at 12.45 pm ET.

Asian stocks finished higher on Friday. China's GDP data came in line with expectations. Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,075.50, giving up initial gains. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.6 percent to 29,056.42.

Japanese shares hit a one-month high. The Nikkei average hit a 15-month high and ended the session up 108.13 points, or 0.45 percent, at 24,041.26 - the highest close in a month. The broader Topix index closed 0.39 percent higher at 1,735.44.

Australian markets hit record highs for the fourth day running. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 22.30 points, or 0.32 percent, to 7,064.10, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 21.70 points, or 0.30 percent, at 7,180.30.

European shares are trading positive. France's CAC 40 is adding 55.18 points or 0.91 percent. Germany's DAX is gaining 82.21 points or 0.61 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is growing by 74.18 points or 0.98 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 117.50 points or 1.10 percent.

Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing by 0.75 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.