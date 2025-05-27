Wall Street Targets To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares finished broadly higher, while European shares are trading positive.

Investors might cloely watch the Federal Reserve's Durable Goods Orders, Consumer Confidence and Pending Home Sales. Nvidia's earnings might get attention this week.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar drifted lower, while gold eased from a two-week high. Oil was little changed in Asian trade.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 542.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 82.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 316.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled as much as 1.7 percent early in the session before ending the day down 188.53 points or 1.0 percent at 18,737.21. The S&P 500 also slid 39.19 points or 0.7 percent to 5,802.82 and the Dow fell 256.02 points or 0.6 percent at 41,603.07.

On the economic front, Case-Shiller Home Price Index for March will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the prior month.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA House Price Index for March will be issued at 9.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Price Index was up 0.1 percent.

The Consumer Confidence for May will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 87.3, while it was up 86.0 in the prior month.

Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for May is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior month the General Activity Index was dwon 35.8. Production Index was up 5.1.

The Fed Money Supply for April will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, M2 Level was $21,762.5 billion.

The Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for April will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for new orders is a decline of 8.1 percent, while in the prior month it was up 9.2 percent.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will be interviewed on Bloomberg Television at 9.30 am ET.

New York Fed President John Williams will participates in a moderated discussion panel before the Bank of Japan Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies Conference at 8.00 pm ET.

Asian shares ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.18 percent to 3,340.69. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.43 percent at 23,381.99.

Japanese markets ended higher. The Nikkei average rose 0.51 percent to 37,724.11 while the broader Topix index settled 0.64 percent higher at 2,769.49.

Australian markets ended higher. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.56 percent to 8,407.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended half a percent higher at 8,631.50. European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 7.18 points or 0.09 percent. The German DAX is adding 165.58 points or 0.69 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 63.56 points or 0.73 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is up 24.24 points or 0.20 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is climbing 0.38 percent.

