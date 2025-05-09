Wall Street Targets To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Fed speeches might be the focus on Friday. Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are gaining. In the Asian trading session, gold recovered, while crude prices extended gains.

India and Pakistan tensions are escalating as both the countries trade blame and attack across the border using drones and other ammunitions.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 50.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 11.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 59.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Thursday's session firmly in positive territory. The Nasdaq jumped 189.98 points or 1.1 percent to 17,928.14, the Dow advanced 254.48 points or 0.6 percent to 41,368.45 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.66 points or 0.6 percent at 5,663.94.

On the economic front, the Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 704, while U.S. rig count was 584.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will participate in a fireside chat before the Loudon County Chamber of Commerce at 8.30 am ET.

New York Fed President John Williams will speak on 'Taylor Rules in Policy' before the Hoover Monetary Policy Conference at 11.30 am ET.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks on 'Monetary Policy Research' and via pre-recorded video, New York Fed President John Williams will speak on 'Taylor Rules in Policy' before the Hoover Monetary Policy Conference at 11.30 am ET.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack will speak on monetary policy before the Hoover Monetary Policy Conference at 7.45 pm ET.

Asian shares ended mostly higher on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.3 percent to 3,342. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.4 percent to 22,867.74.

Japanese markets gained. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 1.6 percent to 37,503.33, while the broader Topix Index settled 1.3 percent higher at 2,733.49.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.5 percent to 8,231.20, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.5 percent higher at 8,462.60.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is progressing 56.75 points or 0.74 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 134.24 points or 0.57 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 26.77 points or 0.31 percent. The Swiss Market Index is climbing 20.88 points or 0.17 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up0.43 percent.

