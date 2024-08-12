Wall Street Targets To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - In the absence of major economic announcements, investors might be focusing on geopolitical developments and earnings reports on Monday.

The U.S. economic data is likely to drive trading this week, traders are also likely to keep an eye on the latest corporate earnings news, including results from Walmart and Home Depot.

Asian shares ended broadly higher, while European shares were mostly up.

Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 57.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 13.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 52.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mildly positive note on Friday. The Dow edged up 51.05 points or 0.1 percent to 39,497.54, the Nasdaq climbed 85.28 points or 0.5 percent to 16,745.30 and the S&P 500 rose 24.85 points or 0.5 percent to 5,344.16.

Wall Street had, marking the end of a turbulent week that witnessed whipsawing prices amidst economic growth concerns. Nasdaq Composite added 0.51 percent on Friday to close at 16,745.30 whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.13 percent to finish trading at 39,497.54.

On the economic front, the six month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. The U.S. Treasury monthly Statement for is scheduled at 2.00 pm ET.

Asian markets finished mostly up on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.14 percent to finish trading at 2,858.20. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange added 21 points or 0.13 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 17,111.65.

Markets in Japan are closed for a holiday.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,813.70, gaining 36 points or 0.46 percent. The NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange gained 38 points or 0.31 percent to close trading at 12,281.25.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is down 3.18 points or 0.04 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 31.45 points or 0.18 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 30.79 points or 0.38 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 31.43 points or 0.26 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.11 percent.

