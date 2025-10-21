Wall Street Targets To Open Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The latest corporate earnings might be the focus on Tuesday. Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly higher.

Coca-Cola Co. reported third quarter results and revenues were up 5% to $12.5 billion. General Motor reported an increase in quarterly earnings per share to $1.35 from $2.68 per share in the prior year.

Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading broadly up.

President Donald Trump stated that the United States and China are on track for a significant trade agreement.

As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 23.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 2.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 4.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Monday on positive territory. The Nasdaq surged 310.57 points or 1.4 percent to 22,990.53, the S&P 500 jumped 71.12 points or 1.1 percent to 6,735.13 and the Dow shot up 515.97 points or 1.1 percent to 46,706.58.

On the economic front, the six-week treasury auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

The 4-month Treasury bills auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller will give opening remarks before the Federal Reserve Board Payments Innovation Conference at 9.00 am ET.

Waller will also give closing remarks before the Federal Reserve Board Payments Innovation Conference at 3.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.36 percent to 3,916.33. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.65 percent to 26,027.55.

Japanese markets continued on a rally. The Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.27 percent at 49,316.06, after having hit a high of 49,945.95 earlier. The broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 3,249.50.

Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.70 percent to 9,094.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.70 percent higher at 9,390.10.

