Wall Street Targets To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading mixed.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar weakened. Gold prices fell nearly 1 percent while oil prices dipped after industry data signaled rising stockpiles.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 46.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 14.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 71.50 points.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 pulled back off their best levels on Tuesday but remained firmly positive. The Nasdaq jumped 301.74 points or 1.6 percent to 19,010.08 and the S&P 500 climbed 42.36 points or 0.7 percent to 5,886.55.

On the economic front, the Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude oil inventories were down 2.0 million barrels and the gasoline inventories were up 0.2 million barrels.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will participates in fireside chat before the California Bankers Association 25th Annual Conference and Directors Forum at 5.40 pm ET.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.86 percent to 3,403.95.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index soared 2.30 percent to 23,640.65.

Australian markets ended marginally higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.13 percent to 8,279.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.11 percent at 8,520.20.

European shares are trading mixed. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is falling 23.86 points or 0.30 percent. The German DAX is losing 60.33 points or 0.26 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 3.19 points or 0.04 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is sliding 3.34 points or 0.03 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.30 percent.

