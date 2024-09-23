Wall Street Targets To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. Investors might be looking for the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for August and the PMI Composite Flash for September.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 22.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 50.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished broadly up. The Dow inched up 38.17 points or 0.1 percent to a new record closing high of 42,063.36, the S&P 500 slipped 11.09 points or 0.2 percent to 5,702.55 and the Nasdaq fell 65.66 points or 0.4 percent to 17,948.32.

On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 0.0, while it was down 0.34 in the prior month.

The PMI Composite Flash for September is scheduled at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 53.0, while it was up 54.1 in August.

The six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.44 percent to 2,748.92.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally lower at 18,247.11.

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Seoul stocks rose modestly. The Kospi average gained 0.33 percent to close at 2,602.01. SK Hynix rallied 3.1 percent and Naver jumped 4.3 percent.

Australian markets snapped a seven-day winning streak. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 dropped 0.69 percent to 8,152.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.63 percent lower at 8,384.20.

