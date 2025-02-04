Wall Street Targets To Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - The Job Openings reports and Factory Orders data might be influencing the investors on Tuesday. Earnings as well as Fed Speeches might have an impact.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar rebounded, while gold and oil prices were lower.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 70.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 37.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished the session down 235.49 points or 1.2 percent at 19,391.96. The S&P 500 also slid 45.96 points or 0.8 percent to 5,994.57, while the Dow fell 122.75 points or 0.3 percent to 44,421.91.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Factory Orders for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.6 percent, while it was down 0.4 percent in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS report for December will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 8.00 million, while it was up 8.098 million in the prior month.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak on housing in a moderated conversation before a National Housing Crisis Task Force Meeting at 1.00 am ET.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will participate in a hybrid discussion,'The Economy 2025: the Impacts of Tariffs, Tax Cuts, and Trump' before the Commonwealth Club World Affairs of California at 2.00 pm ET.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson will speak on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy before the Lafayette College Economics Department Special Lecture at 7.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended higher on Tuesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index soared 2.83 percent to 20,789.96.

Markets in mainland China remained shut for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Japanese markets rose notably. The Nikkei average climbed 0.72 percent to 38,798.37 while the broader Topix index settled 0.65 percent higher at 2,738.02.

Australian markets ended on a flat note.

