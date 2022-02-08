Wall Street Targets Broadly Lower Open

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street open broadly down. Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading lower.

As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 1.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 7.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 54.00 points.

The U.S. stocks ended on a negative note on Monday. Among the major averages, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed lower, while the Dow ended flat.

The Dow ended the session with just a small gain of 1.39 points at 35,091.13.

The S&P 500 ended lower by 16.66 points or 0.37 percent at 4,483.87, dropping from a high of 4,521.86, while the Nasdaq settled at 14,015.67, netting a loss of 82.34 points or 0.58 percent.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's International Trade in Goods and Services for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $83.0 billion, compared to a deficit of $80.2 billion last month.

The Redbook data for the week will be published at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 15.8 percent. Three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday. Chinese shares ended higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 23.05 points, or 0.67 percent, to 3,452.63.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 250.06 points, or 1.02 percent, to settle at 24,329.49. Japanese shares ended slightly higher. The Nikkei average inched up 35.65 points, or 0.13 percent, to 27,284.52 while the broader Topix index closed 0.42 percent higher at 1,934.06.

Australian markets rallied on Tuesday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 75.90 points, or 1.07 percent, to 7,186.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 74.80 points, or 1.01 percent, at 7,489.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 12.57 points or 0.18 percent. The German DAX is losing 24.72 points or 0.16 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 2.70 points or 0.03 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 24.09 points or 020 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.12 percent.

