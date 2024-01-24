News & Insights

Markets

Wall Street Target To Open Positive

January 24, 2024 — 07:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The latest earnings results might be influencing the market trends on Wednesday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open significantly up.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading positive.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were up 82.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 21.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 128.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Tuesday's session narrowly mixed. While the Dow dipped 96.36 points or 0.3 percent to 37,905.45, the Nasdaq climbed 65.66 points or 0.4 percent to 15,425.94 and the S&P 500 rose 14.17 points or 0.3 percent to 4,864.60.

On the economic front, the flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for January will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus for the Manufacturing Index is 47.7, while the consensus for the Service Index is 51.0.

The survey of Business Uncertainty for January will be released at 11.00 am ET. In the prior month, the sales growth was up 4.01 percent, and the employment growth was 4.24 percent.

A two-year floating rate note or FRN auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. The five-year Treasury note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 2.5 million barrels and the Gasoline inventories were up 3.1 million barrels.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.80 percent to 2,820.77. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.56 percent to 15,899.87.

Japanese markets ended lower. The Nikkei average dropped 0.80 percent to 36,226.48 while the broader Topix index settled 0.51 percent lower at 2,529.22.

Australian markets fluctuated before finishing marginally higher.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 60.34 points or 0.82 percent. DAX of Germany is adding is surging 210.09 points or 1.27 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 24.26 points or 0.32 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 24.21 points or 0.22 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is progressing 1.70 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.