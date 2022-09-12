Wall Street Target To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - On a lean day, investors are keeping an eye on the geopolitical developments. Further, the market is looking ahead to Retail sales, industrial production, and consumer sentiment data to be published this week.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares finished up, and European shares are trading higher.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 89.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 21.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 75.00 points.

The U.S. major averages gained on Friday. The Dow jumped 377.19 points or 1.2 percent to 32,151.71, the Nasdaq surged 250.18 points or 2.1 percent to 12,112.31 and the S&P 500 shot up 61.18 points or 1.5 percent to 4,067.36.

On the economic front, the 3-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET and the 10-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks finished higher on Monday. Stock markets in China, Hong Kong, and South Korea are closed for a holiday.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 327 points or 1.16 percent to finish at 28,542.11.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 6,964.50, up 70 points or 1.02 percent.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 79.56 points or 1.28 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 206.35 points or 1.58 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 95.58 points or 1.29 percent. Swiss Market Index is climbing 51.28 points or 0.47 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 1.43 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.