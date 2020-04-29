US Markets
SPX

Wall Street surges on promising coronavirus drug

Contributor
Noel Randewich Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday as expectations of an effective COVID-19 treatment prompted a broad rally and helped investors shrug off bleak GDP data and words of warning from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 527.85 points, or 2.19%, to 24,629.4, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 76.17 points, or 2.66%, to 2,939.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 306.98 points, or 3.57%, to 8,914.71.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; (415) 677 2542; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @randewich))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

