US Markets

Wall Street surges in 3rd straight day of gains

Contributor
Noel Randewich Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Wall Street rallied for a third straight session on Thursday as record weekly jobless claims came in below investors' worst fears and investors focused on an unprecedented $2 trillion stimulus awaiting approval by the U.S. House of Representatives.

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied for a third straight session on Thursday as record weekly jobless claims came in below investors' worst fears and investors focused on an unprecedented $2 trillion stimulus awaiting approval by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1,351.62 points, or 6.38%, to 22,552.17, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 154.51 points, or 6.24%, to 2,630.07 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 413.24 points, or 5.6%, to 7,797.54.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; + 1 646-223-6082; Reuters Messaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net, Twitter: @LKrauskopf))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular