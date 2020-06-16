US Markets
Wall Street surges at open on record rise in May retail sales

U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Tuesday after a record rise in May retail sales revived hopes of a swift post-pandemic economic rebound, with sentiment also lifted by data showing reduced COVID-19 death rates in a trial of a generic steroid drug.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 563.52 points, or 2.19%, at the open to 26,326.68. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 64.41 points, or 2.10%, at 3,131.00, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 223.76 points, or 2.30%, to 9,949.78 at the opening bell.

