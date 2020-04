Wall Street surges as some U.S. states reopen for business

April 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street surged on Monday at the onset of a hectic earnings week, as investors turned a hopeful eye toward several U.S. states that are relaxing shutdown restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 353.55 points, or 1.49%, to end at 24,128.82.

The S&P 500 .SPX gained 41.13 points, or 1.45%, to 2,877.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 95.64 points, or 1.11%, to 8,730.16.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; + 1 (415) 677 2542; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @randewich))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.