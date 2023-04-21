US Markets
Wall Street subdued at open, focus on business activity data

April 21, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were subdued at the open on Friday as investors digested a mixed bag of earnings reports, while awaiting more data for clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rates and the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 6.98 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 33,793.60. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.35 points, or 0.06%, at 4,132.14, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 13.53 points, or 0.11%, to 12,046.03 at the opening bell.

