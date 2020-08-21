US Markets
IXIC

Wall Street subdued at open ahead of U.S. business surveys

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday following the tech-heavy Nasdaq's all-time high in the previous session as focus shifted to business surveys for more cues on the economic recovery.

Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday following the tech-heavy Nasdaq's all-time high in the previous session as focus shifted to business surveys for more cues on the economic recovery.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 6.51 points, or 0.06%, to 11,258.45 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 18.40 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 27,758.13.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.50 points, or 0.01%, at 3,386.01.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IXIC SPX

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular