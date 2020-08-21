Wall Street subdued at open ahead of U.S. business surveys

Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday following the tech-heavy Nasdaq's all-time high in the previous session as focus shifted to business surveys for more cues on the economic recovery.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 6.51 points, or 0.06%, to 11,258.45 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 18.40 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 27,758.13.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.50 points, or 0.01%, at 3,386.01.

