Wall Street subdued at open after BOJ's policy surprise

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan surprised global investors with a policy shift that would allow long-term interest rates to rise more.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 22.30 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 32,735.24. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.19 points, or 0.19%, at 3,810.47, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 3.87 points, or 0.04%, to 10,709.29 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

