US Markets
SPX

Wall Street subdued at open after BOJ's policy surprise

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 20, 2022 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan surprised global investors with a policy shift that would allow long-term interest rates to rise more.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 22.30 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 32,735.24. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.19 points, or 0.19%, at 3,810.47, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 3.87 points, or 0.04%, to 10,709.29 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.