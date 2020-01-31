Wall Street stumbles as virus fears mount

By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major averages tumbled more than 1% on Friday as the spreading coronavirus outbreak coupled with sluggish U.S. economic data and a mixed batch of corporate earnings fueled concerns about global growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 603.41 points, or 2.09%, to 28,256.03, the S&P 500 lost 58.14 points, or 1.77%, to 3,225.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 148.00 points, or 1.59%, to 9,150.94. (Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Chris Reese) ((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

