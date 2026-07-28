Wall Street Strategist Tom Lee Thinks Ethereum Is Going to $250,000. Here's Why He's Wrong.

Key Points

Tom Lee believes that Ethereum could become the main payment method for advanced computing systems.

He predicts it could eventually reach $250,000.

Ethereum's market cap would be over $30 trillion at that price, a massive jump from its current level.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

Tom Lee, co-founder of the market research firm Fundstrat, is one of the biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bulls, and he recently shared a very positive outlook for the second-largest cryptocurrency. He believes that Ethereum could eventually reach $250,000.

As someone who owns Ethereum, I hope Lee's right. But even I'm not that bullish.

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Tom Lee's latest Ethereum forecast

Lee believes that artificial intelligence and advanced computing software will dominate internet traffic, and that one of the future uses of blockchain technology will be to control these robots and enable them to pay each other instantly. Ethereum is the largest and most successful smart contract blockchain, meaning a blockchain that can run automatic, self-executing contracts. Lee expects that Ethereum will be the primary global currency for machines to pay each other.

Lee has also pointed to Ethereum's use by major financial companies as another sign of its growth potential. BlackRock launched its first tokenized fund on Ethereum, Robinhood's blockchain, Robinhood Chain, is fully compatible with Ethereum, and JPMorgan Chase has launched multiple tokenized money market funds on Ethereum, to give a few examples.

Agentic AI transactions and Wall Street adoption will lead Ethereum into its 2.0 era, according to Lee. He believes that the total addressable market for Ethereum is much larger than investors realize, making it significantly undervalued compared to other assets.

Here are the problems with Lee's prediction

There are about 121 million ETH in circulation at the time of this writing (July 25). If Ethereum reached $250,000, it would have a market cap of over $30 trillion. Its all-time highs are $4,954 and a market cap of about $580 billion, both set in August 2025. Lee's price forecast would be a massive leap that would require tens of trillions of dollars invested in Ethereum.

The fact that financial institutions are using Ethereum, and its potential role as a payment rail for automated computing systems, could drive growth. However, just because a blockchain is widely used doesn't mean its native cryptocurrency's price will multiply. And it's hard to reconcile the idea that Ethereum will become the payment method of choice for machines while its value soars, making it more expensive to acquire.

It's also worth mentioning that Lee has a vested interest in Ethereum appreciating. He's chairman of Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), the largest Ethereum treasury company. Bitmine holds nearly 5.8 million ETH and, as of early June 2026, was sitting on unrealized losses of nearly $8.9 billion.

This isn't Lee's first lofty projection for Ethereum, either. Last August, during its bull run, he predicted it would rise to between $7,000 and $16,000 by the end of the year. It ended the year below $3,000. In January, he forecasted $7,000 to $9,000 in the near term and up to $60,000 as a long-term estimate.

Don't expect Ethereum to hit $250,000

Lee didn't provide a timeline for Ethereum to reach $250,000, and I suppose anything is possible if you wait long enough. But the forecast and the analysis behind it overstate Ethereum's importance. It's not the only smart contract blockchain available, and financial institutions have also used other blockchains, including Solana, one of Ethereum's main competitors.

Ethereum is still worth considering as a cryptocurrency investment, and the current dip looks like a good buying opportunity. However, it's important to have reasonable expectations to avoid disappointment.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Lyle Daly has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BlackRock, Ethereum, JPMorgan Chase, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.