Wall Street Stocks Set to Idle Before President Trump's Speech in New York

U.S. stock futures are barely higher on Tuesday as investors wait for a speech from President Donald Trump, which could reveal clues to the progress of Sino-American trade talks.

After the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a fresh record high on Monday, stock futures are pointing to a flat start for that index, along with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. That is because attention is focused on Trump’s speech and what he will say around 12 p.m. Eastern about trade talks, chiefly.

Investors should not get too hung up on headlines that can rattle them and scare them into cash, Sherry Paul, senior portfolio manager at UBS Global Wealth Management, told MarketWatch in an interview.

Her advice to clients is to be “politically aware, but invested in the data” when making portfolio decisions.

“What I mean by that is there’s a difference between what we refer to as policy driven and politically driven disruptions in a market that are caused by the fear of something happening,” such as on/off trade tariffs or whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will make a policy move, Paul said.

