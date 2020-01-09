Wall Street Stocks Head For Fresh Records As Trade-Deal Optimism Adds To Relief Over Iran

U.S. stocks could be looking at a record session on Thursday as investors take in optimism over U.S. and Iran and a trade deal due to be signed next week.

Stock futures are climbing as investors ride some positive optimism over ebbing U.S.-Iran tensions and a trade deal with China.

You can’t beat the positives back with a stick, it seems. Wall Street may be headed for a record session on Thursday, as investor relief over ebbing tensions between the U.S. and Iran got an additional boost on the key trade-deal front.

After closing up 0.6% on Wednesday, futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. And the S&P 500 was poised to open up by the same amount, which means both could reach fresh record closes. Nasdaq-100 futures were up 0.4%.

A fresh batch of optimism came after China said Vice Premier Liu He is headed to Washington next week for the signing of a “Phase 1” trade agreement.

“The deal is supposed to be signed next week and investors are hoping it removes the biggest source of uncertainty over the economic outlook, paving the way for more investment returns this year,” said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group.

Also shooting to a new high on Wednesday were shares of electric-car maker Tesla, whose market capitalization is now bigger than Ford Motor’s was at its peak.

That brings us to our call of the day from Baird analysts Ben Kallo and David Katter, who have downgraded Tesla to a neutral rating after a longtime overweight, or bullish position, on the shares. In a note to clients, they said it is time to cash in on some of the big gains the automobile maker has seen.

“We are moving to the sidelines, admittedly battle-weary after a hard-fought several years, including [approximately] 20% outperformance over the last year,” said the team, who lifted their price target to $525 from $355.

Baird analysts said risk/reward for Tesla shares is looking more balanced following recent gains—up 113% in the last six months, nearly 18% year-to-date. And Tesla stock is now reflecting lots of progress the company has made over the past two years, both operationally and financially, they say. Read more here.

