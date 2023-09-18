Wall Street Stays Quiet Ahead of Fed Meeting

Wall Street failed to find its footing today, closing relatively muted as investors continued to bet on how the Federal Reserve will navigate its interest rate decision this week. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all settled just above breakeven.

Crude Prices Extend Winning Streak

The price of oil jumped for the third-straight day Monday, settling at a new 2023 high. Investors seem to have placed wagers on tighter global crude supplies, as they await another interest rate decision from the Fed. Crude for October delivery added 71 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $91.48 per barrel for the day.

Gold prices settled at their highest mark in more than two weeks thanks to a weakening greenback. December-dated gold gained $7.20, or less than 0.4%, to settle at $1,953.40 an ounce for the day.

