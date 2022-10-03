Wall Street starts fourth quarter on a high note

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes advanced on Monday after sharp declines last week although losses in Tesla Inc capped the gains for growth and tech-heavy Nasdaq after the world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker missed quarterly delivery targets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 129.74 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 28,855.25.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 24.16 points, or 0.67%, at 3,609.78, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 83.39 points, or 0.79%, to 10,659.01 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

