Wall Street starts flat as political woes offset China on trade

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes saw a muted open on Thursday as fresh developments on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump kept markets subdued, dampening optimism spurred by upbeat comments from China on trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 33.40 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 27,004.11.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.86 points, or 0.03%, at 2,985.73. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 7.27 points, or 0.09%, to 8,070.12 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

