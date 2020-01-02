US Markets

Wall Street starts 2020 with records as China stimulus adds to optimistic mood

April Joyner Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

Wall Street's major indexes notched record highs to open the new year on Thursday, as fresh economic stimulus from China added to optimism fueled by easing trade tensions and an improving global outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 331.51 points, or 1.16%, to 28,869.95, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 27.17 points, or 0.84%, to 3,257.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 119.59 points, or 1.33%, to 9,092.19.

